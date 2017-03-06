Woman, two children escape serious injuries in crash

A woman and two children escaped serious injuries in a crash just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday, March 6.

According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, all three were in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala that ran off the right side of County Road 441 west of Poplar Bluff. The vehicle then struck a tree.

The driver is identified as Gabrielle Thresher, 31, of Poplar Bluff. The online crash report says she and two children, ages 10 and 12, went to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Neither the driver nor the children were wearing seat belts,according to the crash report. The Impala was totaled,

