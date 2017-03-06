See a pothole, report it from your phone

Have you noticed any potholes lately?

If you have, the Missouri Department of Transportation wants to hear from you!

You can call the 24/7 Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or you can report in from your smart phone or tablet.

Maintenance crews will be out in force to patch up the holes as quickly as possible after it's reported.

“We want to get asphalt in the hole as quickly as possible. If you report it in the morning, our goal is to repair it before you drive the same road the next business day,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth. “We know our aging infrastructure is prone to potholes this time of year, and we are making efforts to keep our roads as safe and smooth as possible.”

The state maintains 34,000 miles of roads across the state including interstates, U.S. and MO routes, and lettered routes.

If you notice potholes on city streets or in subdivisions, you should report those to your local city or county.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.