Jackson, MO PD: Annual statewide tornado drill scheduled for 3/7

The Annual Statewide Tornado Drill is scheduled for Tuesday, March 6 at 10 a.m.

If severe weather is in the forecast, police said the drill will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 9.

The City of Jackson will conduct a live test of all of the tornado warning sirens in town during one of those two days.

Police remind people that the spring storm season is a good time to go over with your family how to react when a tornado warning is issued and what steps you should take to ensure your safety.

The city will activate the sirens when a tornado warning polygon issued by the National Weather Service is going to impact Jackson or an area near the Jackson city limits.

Police remind citizens to remember that while most people hear the sirens inside their homes, the sirens are designed to serve as a warning to those that are outside to let them know that they need to find shelter.

