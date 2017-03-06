Marshall Co., KY Sheriff's Office investigating damaged mailboxes

The Marshall County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office is investigating recent mailbox vandalism.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation began on Sunday, March 5.

At least three people so far reported damaged mailboxes in the area of Tom Prather Church Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Luke Rudd at the sheriff's office.

