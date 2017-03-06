More than 200 attend Saints Read Celebration at Shawnee Community College

Taylor Hill, a 4th grade student at Goreville Elementary School, shows off her new book titled Who Was Michael Jackson.

Lilee Black, a 1st grade student at Vienna High School, proudly shows off her new children’s book.

Nearly 60 elementary students aged kindergarten through 6th grade attended the Shawnee Community College’s Saints Read Celebration.

Shawnee Community College’s Future Teacher Organization held a Saints Read Celebration on Saturday, February 25.

It honored elementary school students who participated in the literacy program for the current school year.

Kindergarten through 6th grade students from 18 of the 23 elementary schools located within SCC’s district participated. Each Saints Read participant received a children’s book complimentary of the SCC Future Teachers Organization.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the Saints Read program at Shawnee Community College. Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Thing 1 and Thing 2, Ms. Frizzle, Cat in the Hat, and SCC mascot Bernie the Saint Bernard were all in attendance to celebrate Saints Read's 10th year anniversary.

The Saints Read program, sponsored by the Future Teachers Organization at Shawnee Community College, focuses on the importance of literacy by encouraging children to read.

For more information about the Saints Read program at Shawnee Community College, please contact Ruth Smith, Saints Read Coordinator, at 618-634-3347 or ruths@shawneecc.edu.

