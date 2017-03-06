2 arrested after selling meth to Mississippi Co. sheriff - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested after selling meth to Mississippi Co. sheriff

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two alleged drug dealers are behind bars after selling drugs to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson.

According to the sheriff's office, the arrests are the result of a joint investigation with the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say someone sold meth directly to Hutcheson.

The names of the suspects are being withheld until formal charges are filed.

