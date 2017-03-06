2 arrested after selling meth to Mississippi Co. sheriff

Two alleged drug dealers are behind bars after selling drugs to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson.

According to the sheriff's office, the arrests are the result of a joint investigation with the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say someone sold meth directly to Hutcheson.

The names of the suspects are being withheld until formal charges are filed.

