Motor vehicle theft reported at Southeast's School for Young Children

The Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University is investigating a report of a burglary and motor vehicle theft that occurred on Saturday, March 4.

The burglary occurred around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday at the university's School for Young Children, located at 2089 Bessie Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The incident was reported to the Department of Public Safety at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The stolen vehicle is described as a white 1994 Chevrolet Astro van, Missouri license plate number SE-0102. The suspect is described as a white male wearing dark jeans, dark shoes, a grey or white hoodie and a black jacket with lettering on the back.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crime or anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the DPS at 573-651-2215

