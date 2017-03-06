March 7 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

March 7 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

He first rose to fame for the role of Hal, Malcolm's father in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. But most of you know him as Walter White in the AMC series Breaking Bad. Bryan Cranston is 61 today.

She's a comedian who had her own late night talk show on the Fox network.  She was also part of the cast on the CBS sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine.  Wanda Sykes is 53 today.

Her debut single was Tell It to My Heart back in 1987.  Her other hits include: Don't Rush Me and Love Will Lead You Back.  Her birth name is Leslie Wunderman, but you know her as Taylor Dayne and she's 55 today.

He was the lead vocalist for the J. Geils Band which was formed in 1967.  But the band's most commercial period was the early 1980's when they hit the top of the charts with Centerfold. Peter Wolf is 71 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Search ongoing for suspected gunman after 4 killed in mass shooting at Waffle House

    Search ongoing for suspected gunman after 4 killed in mass shooting at Waffle House

    Sunday, April 22 2018 5:55 AM EDT2018-04-22 09:55:32 GMT
    Sunday, April 22 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-22 23:34:19 GMT
    Travis Reinking, 29, is wanted in connection with the mass shooting. (Source: Metro Police)Travis Reinking, 29, is wanted in connection with the mass shooting. (Source: Metro Police)

    Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.

    Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.

  • 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought

    4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought

    Sunday, April 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-04-22 12:34:45 GMT
    Sunday, April 22 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-04-23 00:26:13 GMT
    A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area. (Source: CNN)A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area. (Source: CNN)
    Police in Tennessee say three people were killed and four were injured in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant early Sunday. (Source: CNN)Police in Tennessee say three people were killed and four were injured in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant early Sunday. (Source: CNN)

    A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area. 

    A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area. 

  • Social media lights up as basketball players stop game, kneel during funeral procession

    Social media lights up as basketball players stop game, kneel during funeral procession

    Sunday, April 22 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-04-22 20:28:27 GMT
    Social media lights up as basketball players stop game, kneel during funeral procession (Source: Facebook)Social media lights up as basketball players stop game, kneel during funeral procession (Source: Facebook)
    Social media lights up as basketball players stop game, kneel during funeral procession (Source: Facebook)Social media lights up as basketball players stop game, kneel during funeral procession (Source: Facebook)

    A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.

    A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.

    •   
Powered by Frankly