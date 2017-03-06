March 7 celebrity birthdays

He first rose to fame for the role of Hal, Malcolm's father in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. But most of you know him as Walter White in the AMC series Breaking Bad. Bryan Cranston is 61 today.

She's a comedian who had her own late night talk show on the Fox network. She was also part of the cast on the CBS sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine. Wanda Sykes is 53 today.

Her debut single was Tell It to My Heart back in 1987. Her other hits include: Don't Rush Me and Love Will Lead You Back. Her birth name is Leslie Wunderman, but you know her as Taylor Dayne and she's 55 today.

He was the lead vocalist for the J. Geils Band which was formed in 1967. But the band's most commercial period was the early 1980's when they hit the top of the charts with Centerfold. Peter Wolf is 71 today.

