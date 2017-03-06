Damage reported after storms hit the Heartland

Large limbs were blown down in Cape Girardeau. (Source: Coby Cuzzocrea, cNews)

This was taken at the Shawnee Sports Complex. (Source: Joe Newman)

This tree was uprooted in Wickliffe, KY. (Source: Justin Fischer, KFVS)

The KFVS12 weather team is tracking thunderstorms and severe weather across the Heartland today.

A building in Wickliffe, Kentucky had part of the roof torn off by strong winds.

The City of Cape Girardeau reports that the Transfer Station is closed right now as crews assess wind damage there.

We've also received reports about damage at the Shawnee Sports Complex.

There are also reports of a tree that fell on a house in Cape Girardeau along with power lines down around the south part of town.

Just to the north of us, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Wentzville, Missouri and left a lot of damage in its path.

Ameren Missouri reports power outages in the following counties: Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Pemiscot, St. Francois, and Scott.

Stay tuned to KFVS12 both on-air and online for the latest.

