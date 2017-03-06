Damage reported after storms hit the Heartland

The Illinois Lt. Governor will be in southern Illinois on Monday, April 23. Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti plans to tour Continental Tire.
A steady rain didn't stop people from raising awareness for multiple sclerosis on Sunday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The rain will continue overnight with cool temperatures, mainly remaining steady in the middle 50s.
Police said there were no major injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Sunday, April 22.
The college of Agricultural Sciences at Southern Illinois University will be hosting farm tours at the University Farms.
Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.
A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.
Feely tweeted a photo Saturday evening. It showed him standing between his daughter and her prom date while holding a handgun.
Dylan McWilliams was paddling into the line-up at Shipwreck's Beach off Poipu on Thursday morning when he felt something hit his leg — hard.
Crystal Tadlock is not happy about the fine she said
