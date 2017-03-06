Four things you need to know on 3/7

It's Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: You're going to need your umbrella as you walk out the door this morning. There is going to be rain and thunderstorms, some of which may be severe. Temps are going to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It's going to be mostly cloudy today, but that is expected to move out of the Heartland pretty early. It's going to be partly sunny this afternoon. A LOOK AHEAD: Colder weather is moving will be moving into the Heartland

Making headlines:

Severe weather: The KFVS12 weather team is monitoring the possibility of severe weather in the Heartland.

Homegrown terrorism rising threat:

New travel ban: President Donald Trump's new travel ban targets six countries that he says are affiliated with terror. The numbers suggest that homegrown terrorism may be a larger threat than foreign-born terrorists.

Teen decapitates mother: An 18-year-old in North Carolina man http://www.kfvs12.com/story/34682188/teen-charged-with-decapitating-his-motherhas been charged with first-degree murder after authorities said he decapitated his mother Monday afternoon.

