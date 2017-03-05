WANTED: Armed robbery suspect in Graves County, KY

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports an armed robbery that happened at the West Mart at 2528 State Route 58 East on Sunday night, March 5.

The suspect reportedly entered the store with his hoodie tied around his face and went into the restroom. The clerk told investigators that they did not find that suspicious at first because of the cold weather.

The suspect then left the restroom, pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the register.

The suspect then ran from the scene.

The crime was caught on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.