There will be a backpacking program at Giant City State Park March 25 through March 26 seeing portions of the park not often visited.

Kevin Rohling with Cooperative Weed Management Area will be leading a a natural journey through space and time with periodic natural history descriptions and an invasive species survey.

Advanced registration is required to participate in the event as well as attendance of a pre-trip meeting which will take place on March 11 at 10 a.m. Participation is limited to the first 12 people who sign up.

Beginner- advanced level backpackers who are in good physical condition are invited to participate. The trip is open to adults and teenagers 13+ who have guardian supervision.

Contact Kevin Rohling at rtrcwma@gmail.com for questions or to register for the hike.

