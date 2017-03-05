Backpacking program at Giant City State Park - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Backpacking program at Giant City State Park

Written by Jordin Wyatt, Production Assistant
(Source: Giant City State Park) (Source: Giant City State Park)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

There will be a backpacking program at Giant City State Park March 25 through March 26 seeing portions of the park not often visited. 

Kevin Rohling with Cooperative Weed Management Area will be leading a a natural journey through space and time with periodic natural history descriptions and an invasive species survey. 

Advanced registration is required to participate in the event as well as attendance of a pre-trip meeting which will take place on March 11 at 10 a.m. Participation is limited to the first 12 people who sign up. 

Beginner- advanced level backpackers who are in good physical condition are invited to participate. The trip is open to adults and teenagers 13+ who have guardian supervision. 

Contact Kevin Rohling at rtrcwma@gmail.com for questions or to register for the hike. 

