UPDATE: both missing Paducah boys found safe

UPDATE: both missing Paducah boys found safe

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer

Cameron Curtrer has not returned home. (Source: Paducah Police Department) Cameron Curtrer has not returned home. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Police in Paducah, Kentucky say both a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy have returned home safely after being reported missing Sunday morning.

Both children have returned home safely and are in good health, according to authorities.

Initially, Roman Jones and 13-year-old Cameron Curtrer left together and did not check in with their families.

Curtrer was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday wearing a purple Nike hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and gray shoes.

Officials would like to thank all those who assisted in the search.

