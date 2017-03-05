Phoenix Modular Elevator grand opening in Mt. Vernon, IL

The new manufacturing facility for Phoenix Modular Elevator is now completed and a grand opening and tour of the facility has been scheduled.

The grand opening will take place on March 8, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m. with a ribbon cutting and refreshments.

There will be two tours of the facility open to the public. One is following the ribbon cutting and the second scheduled for 2 p.m.

Space is limited, so please call 618-244-2314 to reserve a spot for either tour.

The new 25,000 square foot manufacturing plant is located in Mt. Vernon, south of Highway 15 and west of Interstate 64.

The address is 4800 Phoenix Drive, although GPS does not yet recognize that location. From Interstate 57, take the Veterans Parkway Exit and turn west.

Continue west until you reach Davidson Avenue and turn north. Our entrance is a temporary road to the west, before you reach Kohl’s or Walmart.



Phoenix Modular Elevator is the first resident of the new industrial park.

The move was needed because PME outgrew its old location in a former shoe factory in the middle of Mt. Vernon.



The new manufacturing site has already increased productivity and efficiency due to the larger production area on one level.

This allows assembly and manufacturing areas to be more organized, keeping all inventory lineside.

Multiple overhead cranes have streamlined the moving of elevators through the shop. Since moving into the new plant, three full-time employees have been added.



PME is an elevator manufacturer that produces high-quality, commercial modular elevators.

A modular elevator is comprised of a steel hoistway with the elevator car and components completely pre-wired and installed inside.

They are manufactured horizontally, trucked to jobsites, craned into place and installed in less than a week.

