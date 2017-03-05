Fish and chicken strips dinner at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilsit, MO

The Immanuel Lutheran Church of Tilsit, Missouri will host a fish and chicken strips dinner on Sunday, March 12 starting at 3:30 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from this supper will be given to Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri.

The menu includes fried fish, chicken strips, baked beans, slaw, potato salad, dessert and more.

The cost will be $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12-years-old and children 5-years-old and younger eat for free.

All carry outs will be $10.

