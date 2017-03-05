Dorena-Hickman ferry temporarily haults service due to high winds

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry in Hickman, Ky has temporarily halted operation at noon on Sunday, March 5 due high winds.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, winds are running about 35 miles per hour coming from the south which creates hazardous conditions on the Mississippi River at the crossing.



Officials say if the ferry resumes service later in the day they will attempt to provide timely notice.

Otherwise, the ferry plans to resume service on the morning of Monday, March 6 on its normal operating schedule.



The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.



The ferry also serves as a tourist attraction for the region and provides a convenient route between Southeast Missouri and the popular fishing and recreation areas around nearby Reelfoot Lake in Northwest Tennessee.



It operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.

For more info on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry and a schedule of operating hours go to http://www.dorena-hickmanferryboat.com/

