University of MO Extension Office organizes volunteers and donations in Perryville, MO

Perry County Emergency Director Hank Voelker says volunteers are needed in Perry County, Mo.

The University of Missouri's Extension Office will coordinate volunteers and donations.

Fred Wideman is the head of this effort and can be reached through the volunteer hotline number (573)741-0021, or the University of MO Extension office directly at (573)547-4504.

Those in need of volunteers for the clean-up process can also contact Wideman through the volunteer hotline.

Anyone wanting long term assistance can contact the Red Cross at 314-516-2700 extension 4.

Voelker says he's amazed and astounded at the amount of recovery work that's already been done in the Perryville, Mo area.

Volunteers should not just show up.

Voelker says they will continue to need volunteers for the next few months.

Coordinated volunteer efforts will happen on the weekends by sending crews out to different spots.

Volunteers will help pick up debris by walking through fields and near homes affected by the recent severe weather.

Volunteers will receive food and drinks when they arrive and then will be assigned and sent to a work site.

Shuttles will take those volunteering to their sites.

Further questions can emailed to: perryvilletornadoresponse@gmail.com

