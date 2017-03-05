Sikeston, MO man survives I-55 crash with 'minor' injuries

A Sikeston, Missouri man escaped serious injury after a crash on Interstate 55 on Saturday, March 4.

Christopher R. Beaird, 29, was driving southbound on the interstate when the car went off the left side of the road, bounced off the barrier cable, then went off the right side of the road and overturned, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at mile marker 55 in New Madrid County near Matthews just before 10:30 p.m.

Beaird was taken to the hospital with "minor" injuries. The report states he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash damaged more than 200 feet of barrier cable.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.