I-55 in Scott Co. now open after semi truck fire

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, a tractor-trailer caught fire on I-55 near Scott City, Mo.

The Highway Patrol reports the truck hit a guardrail, causing it to catch on fire. There was aluminum inside which melted

Gas spilled onto the roadway, which also caught fire.

No one was injured in the incident. All lanes are back open.

