SIU's Touch of Nature offering several summer camp programs

This summer, children of all ages are invited for outdoor adventure fun at Southern Illinois University's Touch of Nature Center for a variety of summer camp experiences.

There are three camps divided into age groups - the Eco Camp for kids 7 - 10 years old; the Explorers Camp for 13 - 15 years old; and the Voyagers Camp for kids 13 - 15 years old.

Most of the camps are day camps, running from 8:30 am to 4 pm, but some of the Voyagers and Explorers Camps feature overnight adventures.

Registration for all 3 camps is available on a basis of first-come, first-serve, and take place on various dates between early June and late July.

Each camp will include a wide assortment of fun outdoor activities at varying prices; parents are welcome to personally drop off their children at the start of the day, or take advantage of the free, supervised shuttle bus transportation from the parking lot of the SIU Arena.

You can register for these camps and find more information online at http://ton.siu.edu/, by calling 618-453-1121, or by sending an email to tonec@siu.edu.

There are two additional camps to make note of as well; first off, a special camp called the Mississippian Heartland Intergenerational Camp welcomes children 10 years old or older, along with their grandparents, to learn about the region's ancient culture; this camp takes place June 19-23.

Also, Touch of Nature is partnering with the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois to offer summer camp experiences to all girls, whether they're Girl Scouts or not! These camps take place between late July and early August.

Information and registration for the Girl Scout camps can be found at http://www.gsofsi.org/ or by calling 618-692-0692.

The Touch of Nature Center is located along the shores of Little Grassy Lake on Giant City Road, just about 8 miles south of Carbondale.

