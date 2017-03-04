Endangered Person Advisory canceled; 3 young children, mother found safe

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an Endangered Person Advisory after they safely found the mother and three children.

The suspect was believed to be 26-year-old Margaret Jordan.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the children were in the protective custody of Children’s Division but the Children’s Division was unable to find the parent and children after making multiple attempts to do so at the household address.

The highway patrol believed the mother, Margaret Jordan, was heading to Jackson, Florida with the children.

The three missing children were 7-year-old Ignacia Collin, 5-year-old Marianna Collins and one-month-old Kimberly Collins.

