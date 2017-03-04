Maximize muscle growth with metabolic stress

Adding metabolic stress to a strength training workout can benefit anyone, whether you are a beginner or someone in the gym five days a week.

Fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson says it can really add that extra burn.

“You know sometimes maybe your muscles feel kind of pumped up, that’s metabolic stress,” Crowson said. “One of the best ways to do that is drop sets.”

Crowson recommends you do this strength training method using weight machines.

“You’re going to get really tired and your form will probably start to suffer if you’re trying to use free weights,” Crowson said. “Also, the weight is easier to change.”

First, pick the weigh machine.

In your first set, pick a weight and do 8 to 10 reps.

In your second set, pick another weight and knock out 6 to 8 reps.

The third set is where it gets interesting.

“For your third set, you’re going to go a little bit heavier,” Crowson said. “You’re just going to get about 4 to 6 reps, immediately drop that weight, get about another 4 to 8 reps, and then drop it again and go until you can’t go any more. I’ll warn you drop sets are hard, but they are very effective.”

