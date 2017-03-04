Couple returns painting to tornado victim after it traveled 40 miles away

One Perry County resident, Ceirsten Hahs, got her family's paintings back on Sunday, March 5 after they were swept up by a tornado and landed roughly 40 miles away in Illinois.

"It gives you a reason to smile in the middle of all this," Hahs said. "It's like yay! Something good to look forward to get this back."

On Tuesday, a violent EF4 tornado ripped through the area damaging 180 homes and businesses just in Perry County alone. Hahs's home was one of those that were destroyed off of County Road 806 just west of I-55.

"Mind blowing," Hahs exclaimed. "I wasn't scared of storms before but I sure am now."

She said her grandmother was a painter and painted a lot of family portraits along with paintings of animals as well.

"She had her paint room upstairs. She had all four walls covered with her paintings," Hahs added.

This is just one of the several paintings recovered as there are still dozens of paintings missing from the home after the tornado hit.

"This is the second family portrait we have recovered," Hahs said. "We found a six grade portrait of me and got that back yesterday. This is my aunt and uncle and they were both in Illinois."

Kim and Randy Farthing found the painting in a ditch in Perry County, Illinois on Wednesday morning.

"We found it on Trico Road [Perry County, Ill.]," Randy said.

The Farthings reached out on Facebook to try and figure out who the painting belonged to.

"It surprised me we found the owner as quick as we did," Randy said. "She took a picture and put it on Facebook. In no time we found out where it was supposed to be and where it came from."

They found that it belonged to Ceirsten Hahs's family and made a trip to Perryville to personally hand it back to her.

Makes us feel good," Kim added. "We would hope somebody would do the same thing for us so we just pay it forward."

Hahs is hoping they can find the dozens of other paintings that were blown away as well. She said she hopes if anyone spots them that she can collect them back and can continue rebuilding her life.

"It's heartwarming that these people, states away care this much, go out of their way to find us and get it back to us," Hahs said. "It's the silver lining out of this situation. It just makes it better."

