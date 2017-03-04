More than $11,000 raised for childhood cancer fundraiser in Jackson, MO

An event to help fund research to fight childhood cancer kicked off on Saturday in Jackson, Missouri.

The Jackson School District Superintendent, along with a handful of teachers and coaches shaved their head for the St. Baldrick's charity fundraiser.

"Being in education for 28 years, I've seen a lot of children go through this and a lot of parents go through this," Jackson School District Superintendent John Link said. "I've been fortunate and blessed our children haven't but when your in education, every child that walks through the door is one of your kids. So you hurt with them. You pray with them. And you do anything you can to help."

This took place at the Old Orchard Crossfit in Jackson where a crowd of people cheered on, took pictures and thanked the 10 people who shaved off all of their hair to help fight childhood cancer.

Jackson Schools is no stranger to children that have faced cancer. Sarah Singleton and Nolan Webber faced cancer themselves. Unfortunately, Webber lost his life while Singleton is continuing to fight her cancer.

"You don't know what these folks are going through but the only thing we can do is try to bring attention to it, try to bring a little money to help maybe conquer this disease at some point in time," Link said. "The thing that goes through my head when I sit up there and get that hair cut is, I chose to do this. These kiddos, they don't have a choice."

The goal for this event was to raise $5,000 for St. Baldrick's. Instead, they more than doubled that amount and raised $11,034.65.

"More than the money we brought some knowledge maybe to the folks in the area that we do have this problem on," Link added. "The more we can bring attention to this evil disease, maybe at some point in time, the right thing will happen, the right knowledge will kick in and we can conquer this thing."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.