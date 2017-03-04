Several Heartland teams do battle in the Final Four games March 9

Several Heartland basketball teams are looking at the upcoming state championship in anticipation.

BOYS

The Class 1 final 4 will consist of Advance and North Andrew facing off at 12 p.m.

Walnut Grove will find their next opponent after the Glasgow and Meadville game ends tonight.

In Class 2, Oran will be up against Sacred Heart, while Harrisburg and Crane face off.

GIRLS

Class 1 teams South Iron and Mercer will go head to head while Walnut Grove will take on Prairie Home or Green City after their game ends tonight.

In Class 2, Oran and Adrian will face off. Scotland County will take on Skyline.

