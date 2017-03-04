Several Heartland teams do battle in the Final Four games March - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Several Heartland teams do battle in the Final Four games March 9

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Several Heartland basketball teams are looking at the upcoming state championship in anticipation. 

BOYS

The Class 1 final 4 will consist of Advance and North Andrew facing off at 12 p.m.

Walnut Grove will find their next opponent after the Glasgow and Meadville game ends tonight.

In Class 2, Oran will be up against Sacred Heart, while Harrisburg and Crane face off. 

GIRLS

Class 1 teams South Iron and Mercer will go head to head while Walnut Grove will take on Prairie Home or Green City after their game ends tonight.

In Class 2, Oran and Adrian will face off. Scotland County will take on Skyline.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heartland H.S. bowlers compete to go to state

    Heartland H.S. bowlers compete to go to state

    Sunday, April 22 2018 7:12 PM EDT2018-04-22 23:12:36 GMT
    Heartland H.S. bowlers compete for the chance to go to State (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)Heartland H.S. bowlers compete for the chance to go to State (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

    A few Heartland high schools were competing for a chance to participate in the state high school bowling championship on Sunday, April 22. 

    A few Heartland high schools were competing for a chance to participate in the state high school bowling championship on Sunday, April 22. 

  • Eastern Kentucky sweeps SEMO softball in doubleheader

    Eastern Kentucky sweeps SEMO softball in doubleheader

    Sunday, April 22 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-04-22 22:06:59 GMT
    SEMO was swept by Eastern KY (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)SEMO was swept by Eastern KY (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
    SEMO was swept by Eastern KY (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)SEMO was swept by Eastern KY (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

    The SEMO softball team was swept in a doubleheader Sunday in Richmond, Kentucky.

    The SEMO softball team was swept in a doubleheader Sunday in Richmond, Kentucky.

  • Wong, DeJong homer as Cardinals sweep Reds again

    Wong, DeJong homer as Cardinals sweep Reds again

    Sunday, April 22 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-04-22 21:18:13 GMT
    Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong homered (Source: KFVS)Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong homered (Source: KFVS)

    Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong homered, Mike Mikolas tossed seven strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals completed their second sweep of the woeful Cincinnati Reds this season with a 9-2 victory on Sunday.

    Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong homered, Mike Mikolas tossed seven strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals completed their second sweep of the woeful Cincinnati Reds this season with a 9-2 victory on Sunday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly