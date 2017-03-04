Paducah man arrested on warrants after brief chase

A man is in custody after leading police on a brief chase in McCracken Co., Kentucky.

While attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Friday, March 3 around 10:39 p.m. for traffic violations, deputies discovered that the driver of the vehicle was Damien A. Bowles, 35 from Paducah, Ky.

Bowels was charged with:

1st offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and drugs

possession of marijuana

buying and possessing drug paraphernalia

1st degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle

2nd degree fleeing or evading police on foot

operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

one headlight out

reckless driving

5 counts of disregarding a stop sign

arrest warrant for failure to appear in court

arrest warrant for parole violation – absconding supervision

Bowles attempted to flee and refused to stop for deputies for several miles at a low speed.

Bowles came upon the intersection of Dundale Road and Highland Boulevard and jumped from the vehicle, while it was still in motion. He ran from deputies and was caught 1 block from where he had left his vehicle.

Deputies discovered that Bowles was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol and drugs, had marijuana on his person, and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Bowles was taken into custody and resides in the McCracken County Jail.

Deputy D. Awbery was the lead investigator for this incident.

