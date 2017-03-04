Animal rescue group collects pet donations for tornado victims

The Rough Road Rescue Animal Rescue collected donations for pets that fell victim to the violent EF4 tornado that swept across Perry County, MO and into Illinois.

They stood outside Buchheit's in Perryville and at the Tractor Supply Company in Ste. Genevieve on Saturday collecting dog and cat food, litter, paper towels, dog houses and more.

They collected thousands of pounds of items and filled two vans full of supplies for the pets.

All the donations will go towards helping family's loved pets that were affected by the tornado in Perry County, MO.

