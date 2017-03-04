1 killed, 1 injured in single-car crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve Co., MO

A Chester, Illinois man was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County early Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Takara B. Woods, 25, of Cape Girardeau, was traveling north on I-55 at around 2:15 a.m.

Officials say she traveled off the left side of the road, hit the ground and became airborne.

A passenger in the car, Travis C. Green, 36, of Chester, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene. Woods received serious injuries and was air lifted to Barnes Jewish Hospital.

