7 confirmed tornadoes touched down in Heartland during 'Night of Destruction'

Cars were blown around by tornado on I-55 near Perryville, Mo. (Source: Mitchell Roosevelt)

The National Weather Service has confirmed a total of seven tornadoes touched down in the Heartland on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Of the tornadoes consisted of a EF0 size tornado in Jackson County, Ill., an EF1 in Williamson County, Ill. near Carterville, an EF2 in Graves County, Kentucky, and an EF4 tornado in Perryville.

PERRYVILLE TORNADO UPDATE... EF4 Peak Winds 180 mph. Path Length 50.4 miles. Maximum Width 0.6 miles. Details to be issued Saturday. — NWS Paducah (@NWSPaducah) March 4, 2017

According to the National Weather Service, the Perryville tornado had the longest track in the last quarter century, traveling a distance of 50.4 miles and was .6 miles wide. They also went on to say at the Eastern most part of Perry County near the Mississippi River there was evidence of multiple vortexes.

Officials will release more details on Saturday, March 4.

