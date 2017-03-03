7 confirmed tornadoes touched down in Heartland during 'Night of - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

7 confirmed tornadoes touched down in Heartland during 'Night of Destruction'

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Damage in Elkville, Ill. (Source: Paige Alexander) Damage in Elkville, Ill. (Source: Paige Alexander)
Photo taken in Mulkeytown. (Source: Rachel Flood) Photo taken in Mulkeytown. (Source: Rachel Flood)
Storm damage in Miner, Mo. (Source: Viewer submitted/cNews) Storm damage in Miner, Mo. (Source: Viewer submitted/cNews)
Cars were blown around by tornado on I-55 near Perryville, Mo. (Source: Mitchell Roosevelt) Cars were blown around by tornado on I-55 near Perryville, Mo. (Source: Mitchell Roosevelt)
(KFVS) -

The National Weather Service has confirmed a total of seven tornadoes touched down in the Heartland on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Of the tornadoes consisted of a EF0 size tornado in Jackson County, Ill., an EF1 in Williamson County, Ill. near Carterville, an EF2 in Graves County, Kentucky, and an EF4 tornado in Perryville.

According to the National Weather Service, the Perryville tornado had the longest track in the last quarter century, traveling a distance of 50.4 miles and was .6 miles wide. They also went on to say at the Eastern most part of Perry County near the Mississippi River there was evidence of multiple vortexes.

Officials will release more details on Saturday, March 4.

