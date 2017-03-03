Paducah, KY man indicted by McCracken Co. grand jury in 2016 death, arrested during traffic stop

A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested on Tuesday, July 4 on a warrant issued in McCracken County.

Kentucky State Police arrested Willie G. Holsapple, 68, of Paducah just after 10:30 a.m.

Holsapple was taken into custody by Trooper Lewie Dodd on Highway 93 North in Lyon County.

The warrant was signed on Monday, July 3, with a charge of contempt of court, stating “defendant to show cause why his bond should not be revoked”.

On Sunday, July 2 around 10 a.m., KSP Trooper Aaron Acree stopped a truck being driven by Holsapple on Highway 93 because Holsapple was not wearing his seatbelt.

During the traffic stop, Trooper Acree also discovered Holsapple’s driver’s license was suspended. Trooper Acree cited Holsapple for the traffic violations. Holsapple’s arraignment for these traffic charges is set for Wednesday, July 12 at 9 a.m. in Lyon District Court.

Holsapple was out on bond for the McCracken Circuit Court charges of second degree manslaughter and unsworn falsification to authorities.

He has been lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

Holsapple was behind bars in March of 2017 after a McCracken Co. grand jury issued a felony indictment in a death investigation dating back to October 2016.

On October 13 at approximately 11:50 a.m., Van Newberry, 60, of West Paducah, was killed while riding a bicycle on Ky Hwy 305 (Cairo Road), after being struck by a passing vehicle that was being driven by Willie G. Holsapple, 68, of Paducah.

After a lengthy investigation, the findings of the investigation were presented to a McCracken County Grand Jury on Friday, March 3. Those proceedings lasted nearly all day, with multiple witnesses testifying.

The investigation was complex, which included interviewing witnesses, the accident reconstruction, medical records being obtained and analyzed to name a few.

Early on in the case, it was learned that the operator had vision problems, that had been deemed to be so severe, that he was told that he should not be operating a motor vehicle. This was confirmed through the investigation which included a review of medical records and several doctors.

Records of a significant number of car crashes that Holsapple had been involved in were also discovered during the investigation, several of which occurred after he was given notice by doctors that it was not safe for him to be driving, and that he should not do so.

There was no evidence found at the scene of the crash that would indicate that Newberry had veered out into the path of the vehicle that struck him, with point of impact being on the fog line of the traveled portion of the roadway.

Lab results recently received, indicated that there were no substances in Holsapple’s system that would have impaired his driving ability.

The cause of the crash was deemed by investigators to have been caused by a severe vision impairment, and evidence suggest that Holsapple knew and had been instructed not to be operating any automobile.

The grand jury after deliberation, and issued an indictment charging 2nd degree manslaughter and unsworn falsification to authorities. The unsworn falsification charge stems from false information provided to the Kentucky Driver’s License Medical Review Board as part of that agency’s inquiry.

Holsapple turned himself in at the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department around 5 p.m. and was later lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

