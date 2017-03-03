Rend Lake offers class aimed at helping Hamilton County shoppers save money

Rend Lake College plans to teach shoppers in McLeansboro, Illinois how to save money using store ads.

Instructor Kristi Deer will teach her Couponing 101 course through the college’s Community and Corporate Education Division.

Deer plans to help participants create a plan during her three-hour course.

Anyone wanting to take the course should bring their Sunday newspaper to the Hamilton County Senior High School to learn tips and tricks to get their money’s worth.

The class will cost $15 and will meet for three hours starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

To learn more about these classes, or any others this spring, call 618-437-5321, Ext. 1714.

Pre-registration may be done in person, via phone call, or by emailing commcorped@rlc.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.