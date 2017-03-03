SIU defeats Loyola 55-50 in MVC tournament quarterfinals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU defeats Loyola 55-50 in MVC tournament quarterfinals

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The SIU basketball team defeated Loyola 55-50 Saturday in the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals in St. Louis.

The Salukis were led in scoring by Mike Rodriguez with 16 points and Sean Lloyd with 14.

Southern Illinois advances to Saturday's semifinals where they will play top seeded Illinois State at 2:30 p.m.

