3 people injured in two-car crash in Alexander Co., IL

Three people were injured following a two-car crash in Alexander County, Illinois on Friday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, Cody Seigart, 32, of Thebes, Ill., was traveling north on Route 3, about a half-mile north of Jaco City Road.

Tyre Moore, 26, of Ullin, Ill., was traveling south on the same road.

Seigart then apparently crossed the center line into the path of Moore's car, where they collided head-on.

Seigart's vehicle then left the road, rolled over, and came to a rest. Moore's car went off the road as well, and came to rest on an embankment.

Seigart was partially ejected from the vehicle, and taken by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries. A minor passenger in Seigart's car was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Moore received minor injuries in the crash.

