RAW VIDEO: MO Highway Patrol finds missing Wayne Co. woman

A Wayne County woman is safe after being rescued by members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Wayne County Sheriff's Department.

According to the Highway Patrol, the 60-year-old woman was looking for her lost dog when she got lost in a densely wooded, rugged area near her home.

She got lost around midnight on March 2.

A Highway Patrol helicopter was called to the scene from Jefferson City to help find her.

Around 9:52 a.m., the Patrol pilot spotted the woman and her dog about two miles from her home.

The pilot was able to direct officers on the ground to her location.

She was evaluated by emergency personnel and was able to get back home.

