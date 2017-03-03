Jackson, MO man facing charges for alleged drug and paraphernalia possession

A Jackson man is behind bars after police allegedly found drugs and paraphernalia during a search of the house.

On February 26, officers with the Jackson Police Department conducted a search warrant at an apartment located in the 100 block of South Bellevue related to an ongoing drug investigation.

A quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located at the home. The occupant, identified as Andrew A. Frankum, 44, of Jackson, was taken into custody.

He was charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s office with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frankum is currently being held in the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center.

