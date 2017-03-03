Perry Co., IL: Reports of alleged dog thefts in area

The Perry County, Illinois Sheriff's Office has received at least three reports of alleged dog thefts in recent weeks.

According to the reports, a white truck with a dog box in the back has been seen in days prior to or in close proximity to the thefts of some dogs.

The Perry County Animal Control has a white truck, but it has a camper shell on it and is marked as Perry County Animal Control.

The suspected vehicle, possibly a Dodge truck, has "Animal Control" on the truck, but it may be a magnetic sign.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 618-357-5212.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.