Paducah police look for woman accused of damaging a car

A confrontation at the mall in Paducah has police looking for a woman suspected of damaging another woman's car.

According to police, the victim called police after she was allegedly accosted in the parking lot by another woman.

The victim said she parked her car and when she got out, the suspect approached her and started yelling profanities at her for taking the parking space.

Investigators say the victim had her grandchildren with her, so she rushed inside the store.

Once inside, the victim told police the woman approached her again and asked her if "she wanted to take this outside and settle it."

When the victim got back to her car, the driver's side had been keyed.

Police say a local body shop estimates the damage at nearly $2,400.

If you recognize the woman or have information about this crime, you are asked to call Paducah Police at 270-444-8550.

