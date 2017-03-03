Paducah man arrested on child porn charges

A man from Paducah, Kentucky faces four federal charges for allegedly receiving child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, Clint Wade Green, 42, formerly of Pulaski County, Ill., was indicted on Feb. 23.

The indictment alleges that Green knowingly received materials that contained child pornography on four occasions in October 2015.

If convicted, Green faces at least five years in prison, up to 20 years, on each count.

An investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations in Marion lead to Green's arrest.

He'll go to trial in April.

