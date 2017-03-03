Paducah PD searching for suspects who used counterfeit money

The Paducah Police Department is looking for two people who allegedly used a fake $20 at a local business.

On Feb. 22, a man and a woman used the counterfeit bill to make a purchase at a southside Paducah store.

Police have obtained a surveillance photograph of the two people who used the fake bill.

This is just one of several reports police have received about which the police department has received reports. The bills appear to be real, but have the words “Motion Picture Use Only” on the front and back

Anyone with information about the fake bills or the incident is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270)-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.