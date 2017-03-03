Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Randolph Co., IL

A Sparta man is behind bars on drug charges after a traffic stop in Randolph County, Illinois on Monday, Feb. 27.

A Randolph County sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on Jordan L. Bunn, 27, of Sparta, Illinois. Bunn was stopped for driving an unregistered dirt bike on the road with no insurance. The traffic stop led to K9 Dano doing a free air sniff of Bunn’s property.

Methamphetamine, drug packaging materials, a scale, drug paraphernalia and other items were found in Bunn’s possession.

Bunn was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver 15 or more grams of meth but less than 100 grams of meth, a class X felony which is punishable from 6 to 30 years in state prison. Bunn was also charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic offenses.

Bunn’s bond was set at $75,000. He remains incarcerated.

