Crash involving a 4-wheeler under investigation in Massac Co.

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
BROOKPORT, IL (KFVS) -

Troopers with the Illinois State Police are investigating a crash involving a 4-wheeler.

It happened March 2 in Brookport.

We're told someone was hurt in the crash.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit was called in to investigate.

