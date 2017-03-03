King Kong Anniversary

It was on March 3, 1933, movie audiences were filled with terror by a giant ape named King Kong.

The movie starring Fay Wray premiered in New York.

You know the story! A giant, prehistoric ape is found on an island. A group of explorers subdue Kong and bring him back to New York where he escapes from captivity. The film's climax has Kong being gunned down atop the Empire State Building by a group of fighter planes.

The original movie is noted for its use of stop-motion animation which made Kong's battle with dinosaurs a thrill for movie audiences at the time.

Long lines formed at the premiere. Tickets were priced at 35 to 75 cents and over the movie's first four days it grossed over $89 thousand dollars in New York, and remember this was in the middle of The Great Depression.

Despite being 84 years old, King Kong is almost on every list of greatest films of all time. It also has one of the most famous movie lines of all time: "Oh no,

it wasn't the airplanes, it was Beauty killed the Beast."

Over the years, the movie has spawned several sequels and remakes. The most famous and recent is Peter Jackson's 2005 remake. The giant ape will return to theaters next Friday, March 10th in Kong: Skull Island starring Samuel L. Jackson.

