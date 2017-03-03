Franklin Co., IL coroner: Man dies in heavy equipment accident

A death investigation has been launched in Franklin County, Illinois.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a call about an unresponsive man on private property located off of Grammer Hill Rd. in rural Benton around 4 p.m. Thursday, March .

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office says the man died at the scene and his death was the result of an accident involving a piece of heavy equipment.

At this time, there are not many details being released about the man’s death, but the accident is under investigation.

The name of the man is being withheld until his family can be notified.

