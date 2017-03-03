March 6 celebrity birthdays

He was a seven foot center who led the Lakers to three NBA championships. He also helped the Heat win their first championship. He goes by the nickname Shaq. But his real name is Shaquille O'Neal and he's 45 today.

He's a major league pitcher who won the Cy Young award in 2015. Last season he helped the Cubs win their first World Series Championship in over 100 years. Jake Arrieta is 31 today.

He's and actor and comedian who starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movie True Lies. His other movies include: Nine Months, Madea's Witness Protection and The Bad Penny. Tom Arnold is 58 today.

He's a country singer-songwriter who had a string of hits in the late 1980's and early 1990's. Among them: Burnin' a Hole in My Heart, The Gospel According to Luke and It's You Again. Skip Ewing is 53 today.

