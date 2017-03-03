This week in music: 1975 Eagles first #1



Let's take a trip back to the mid-1970's.

In 1975, disco music was just catching on, but it was soft rock that was still popular on radio stations across the country.

But every now and then a song with a harder edge will end up on the turntable and one of those songs was in the number five spot on Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 this week in '75. Some Kind of Wonderful is one of Grand Funk Railroad's biggest hits.

At number four was Four Season's front man Frankie Valli with My Eyes Adored You. The song was originally recorded by the Four Seasons but the group's record label rejected the idea of it being released as a single. Valli ended up buying the song from Motown Records for only four thousand dollars. He ended up getting it released as a solo artist and took it all the way to the top of the charts. Billboard ranked it as the number five song of the year.

In the number three spot was The Doobie Brothers with Black Water. The New Orleans blues inspired song was the Doobie's first number one hit.

We mentioned soft rock earlier, no song was more mellow that the one in the number two position. A pre-Grease Olivia Newton-John's Have You Never Been Mellow was the follow up to I Honestly Love You and was her second consecutive number one hit.

But this week in '75 the Eagles had the hottest song in the country. Glen Fry was reluctant to release Best of My Love as a single. Fry was wanting the band to focus on a more harder edge sound . But Asylum records tweaked the recording without the band's knowledge and released it anyway. When Don Henley heard the new version on the radio he called Asylum and demanded it be pulled from stores. Asylum refused and despite all the anger and controversy, Best of My Love became the Eagles first chart topping hit.

