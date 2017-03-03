Four things you need to know on 3/3

It's Friday, March 3, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: You may see some light frost on your windshield this morning as you walk out the door. It's going to be chilly this morning, with highs for today in the low 50s. It's going to be mostly sunny, and you can expect some light winds out of the south as the day goes on.

US 61 in Perryville, MO reopens: US 61 in Perryville, Missouri is now open at Highway AC and Moore Dr. after being closed due to storm damage. Residents of the area will need to have a wrist band or badge to travel through, though.

Cape Girardeau homicide:The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a homicide in Cape Girardeau. The cause and manner of death are being investigated.

North Korea nerve-agent killing: Malaysia is looking for seven North Korean suspects in all, four of whom are believed to have left the day Kim Jong Nam died. The only people in custody are two women, who are accused of smearing Kim Jong Nam's face with the banned nerve agent VX.

Jackson H.S. students help tornado victims: A Perryville couple was shocked after two school buses full of Jackson High School students showed up to help out after they lost their home in the Night of Destruction.

