Tournament basketball scores from Thursday 3/2

A few Heartland high schools were competing for a chance to participate in the state high school bowling championship on Sunday, April 22.
The SEMO softball team was swept in a doubleheader Sunday in Richmond, Kentucky.
Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong homered, Mike Mikolas tossed seven strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals completed their second sweep of the woeful Cincinnati Reds this season with a 9-2 victory on Sunday.
Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant has left Sunday's game after being hit on the head with a 96 mph pitch from Colorado's German Marquez.
Mike Moustakas hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals outlasted the Detroit Tigers 8-5 on Sunday to earn a split of their four-game series.
