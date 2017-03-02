Chicken classes begin in Cape Girardeau

If you're interested in having chickens at your house, you may be interested in the chicken classes that start in Cape Girardeau this month.

The classes teach you how to build a proper coop, what breeds are best, how to be in compliance with the new city ordinance, and more.

On-line registration is required or you can call (573) 986-6879.

The two-part class will be held on March 6 and 20, from 7-9 pm at Catapult at 612 Broadway in Cape.

The instructor is Edwin Smith, former art professor at Southeast Missouri State University, with more than 30 years' experience working with chickens.

