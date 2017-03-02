US 61 reopens to residents of tornado-affected area of Perryville, MO

US 61 in Perryville, Mo. is now open at Highway AC and Moore Dr., and residents of the area will need to have a wrist band or badge to travel through.

Missouri State Highway patrol have check points set up on Moore Dr. tonight to help secure the area.

Beginning Friday, March 3, if you have property or a home that has been affected by the storm and you will be going through a check point area to get to your property, you will need to have a wrist band or badge that has been issued from the Volunteer Center at the Perry Park Center.

Only one member of the household needs to check in at the Park Center to register all of those in the house. Volunteers will be available at the Perry Park Center in the Volunteer Center beginning at 8 am on 03-03-2017 to assist in this process.

This will also provide an opportunity to advise workers what assistance you may need as well as picking up supplies for your household including water, snacks, cleaning supplies and totes.

