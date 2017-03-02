Want to hunt for leprechauns? Here's your chance!

Are you a super sleuth with a good eye?

Then you should join in on the Paducah Parks Services Department's 2017 Leprechaun Hunt.

This free event for families will be held Saturday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m. in downtown Paducah.

Registration will start at 1:00 p.m. at the gazebo located at the corner of Broadway and 2nd Street.

The Leprechaun Hunt will be a scavenger hunt through downtown.

Teams or individuals will follow clues to different businesses where they will either do small activities or try to find a hidden leprechaun.

Goodie bags will be handed out to the first 100 kids to complete the scavenger hunt.

For more information about the Leprechaun Hunt, contact Paducah Parks Services at 270-444-8508 or Recreation Leader Zara Dunbar at zdunbar@paducahky.gov.

For more information about other Park Services Department activities, visit www.paducahky.gov or the Parks office located at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive.

